'They're everywhere!' Residents complain as their Texas town of 250 people employs 50 cops

The tiny Texas town of Coffee City is taking the concept of "over-policing" to a whole new level.

Local news station CBS 19 reports that Coffee City, with a population of just under 250 people, employs 50 full-time and reserve officers – that's one police officer for every five residents.

And these officers appear to be very busy as well, as CBS 19 has found that they issued a whopping 5,100 citations last year that generated more than $1 million in revenue for the town budget.

This has left many residents questioning why such a small town needs an overwhelming number of police officers.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"They’re everywhere, literally everywhere,” complained one woman to CBS 19 who asked not to be publicly identified.

And that's not all.

Local news station KHOU 11 Investigates found that a surprisingly large percentage of police employed by the town had been fired from previous law enforcement jobs.

In particular, KHOU 11's investigation found that "more than half of the department’s 50 officers had been suspended, demoted, terminated or dishonorably discharged from their previous law enforcement jobs" for actions including "excessive force, public drunkenness, untruthfulness and association with known criminals."

Greg Fremin, a retired Houston Police Department captain who is now a lecturer at the Sam Houston State University College of Criminal Justice, tells CBS 19 that he's "astounded" by the tiny town's massive collection of rogue cops.

“I’ve never seen anything like that in my professional career, and I’ve seen a lot," he said.