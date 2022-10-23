'Thigh food': Author claims Ron DeSantis used a strange criteria to look for girlfriends who wouldn't correct him

GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was the subject of a Financial Times profile on his potential 2024 presidential campaign that includes a bizarre anecdote of his dating life.
Since 2010, DeSantis has been married to former newscaster Casey Black.
But the story noted by the Financial Times occurred when DeSantis was an undergrad at Yale University, which he attended before Harvard Law School.
"At Yale, he also found refuge at the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, an athlete-heavy club that featured barrels of beer and prominent former members, including the Bushes and Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh," the London newspaper reported.
"In his recent pandemic memoir, What Just Happened: Notes on a Long Year, the author and critic Charles Finch recalled two things about his former classmate, known then as 'D': he did an uncanny impression of baseball star Jose Canseco and, according to a friend, would tell dates he liked Thai food, but pronounced it 'thigh.' If they corrected him, Finch wrote, he would find an excuse to leave. 'He didn’t want a girlfriend who corrected him.'”
The story was headlined, "Ron DeSantis is Donald Trump with brains and without the drama."
