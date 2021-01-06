‘This is horrifying’: Videos show injured officers being evacuated after clashes with Trump supporters

This Wednesday, thousands of Trump supporters descended on Washington D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 election. According to reports, there was a packed crowd between the Washington Monument and the Ellipse with little standing room available.
Multiple scuffles between Trump supporters and D.C. police officers were captured on video when segments of the crowd attempted to breach the U.S. Capitol building.
The U.S. Capitol is on “full lockdown,” a guard tells me and @KevinFreyTV. He says officers have been injured, expl… https://t.co/BMp4Jfos4v— Austin Landis (@Austin Landis)1609960291.0
BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are at… https://t.co/ldYHmHplxV— ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ELIJAH SCHAFFER)1609956659.0
Some were ultimately successful.
Protesters have breached the Capitol. They’re outside the Senate chamber https://t.co/I021tKliUD— Igor Bobic (@Igor Bobic)1609960585.0
Videos posted to Twitter showed injured police officers being carried away from the scene after the confrontations.
US Capitol Police have evacuated two buildings on the Hill, the Madison Library of Congress Building and the Cannon House Office Building, where our crew is set up.
Here's a look at some staffers and press waiting in a hallway in the Longworth House Office Building. pic.twitter.com/MyMlSNqEUt
— Taylor Popielarz (@TaylorPopielarz) January 6, 2021
WOW. Watching video that shows MULTIPLE officers being helped out, clearly injured. This is horrifying. https://t.co/vcENbSSH6N— Brandi Kruse (@Brandi Kruse)1609959655.0
Now multiple officers injured. https://t.co/yRDc9AEHNg— Timothy Burke (@Timothy Burke)1609959767.0