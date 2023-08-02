This Kansas bird is in the crossfire as Congress targets Biden’s environmental rules
Congress passed a resolution in opposition to the Biden administration's listing of the lesser prairie chicken on the endangered species list. - File photo/The Kansas City Star/TNS

WASHINGTON -- The latest battle in the war over the lesser prairie chicken came in the U.S. House. For more than a decade, private landholders in western Kansas have pushed back against federal efforts to protect the bird, which scientists say is on the path to extinction. And so federal lawmakers from Kansas turned to one of the few tools they can wield against federal legislation — the Congressional Review Act. Last week, the House approved a resolution expressing its disapproval of the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s rule placing the lesser prairie chicken on the endangered species list, ...