‘This theory is nuts’: Schwarzenegger fights GOP election scheme at the Supreme Court
Arnold Schwarzenegger / Shutterstock

Former GOP Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Wednesday filed a 36-page brief with the U.S. Supreme Court arguing against a far-right legal theory that would allow state legislatures to overturn the will of the voters in awarding Electoral College votes.

Schwarzenegger, a former Mr. Olympia bodybuilder who went on to be a blockbuster movie star, was elected to succeed Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in California's 2003 recall. He was re-elected in 2006 and served until he was succeeded by Gov. Jerry Brown in 2011.

"This is my amicus brief in Moore v. Harper, the test of the so-called independent state legislature theory at the Supreme Court," Schwarzenegger posted in a Twitter thread.

"You have to be polite at SCOTUS, but here are my unfiltered thoughts," he wrote. "Frankly, this theory is nuts."

"First, legislators draw district lines to lock in legislative incumbents so the people have no recourse at the ballot box, and then they tell us that only the state legislature, which they have now made certain the people can’t throw out in fair elections, can change the law," Schwarzenegger explained.

"They should be asked to take the same citizenship test I took in 1983 so they can be reminded of the separation of powers and checks and balances that stand as the foundation of our fantastic country," the Austrian-American immigrant said.

Schwarzenegger wrote, "James Madison said: 'You must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place, oblige it to control itself.' These legislators want an uncontrollable government, and the Court shouldn’t give it to them."


