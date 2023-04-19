Stabbing suspect kills teen after plowing car into high school students: report

A 15-year-old boy has died after a stabbing suspect ran into him with his vehicle in Thousands Oaks, California, ABC7 reported.

The suspect, 24-year-old Austin Eis, started out by stabbing an employee at a Walmart in neighboring Simi Valley and then fled the scene before officers arrived, police told ABC7. He later made a stop at his parents' home and got into an altercation with a relative before driving towards Westlake High School and slamming his vehicle into several students, the report said.

The injuries of the other students range from minor to critical.

"I was walking with friends and I think I was turned around at that moment and then the next moment, I think I hear like, very loud, higher screeching," said Erik Bergh, who is a sophomore at Westlake High School.

"It sounds like a car's on the sidewalk and then I hear people screaming and running and then I turn around and I just see this big car barreling towards me and there's debris flying everywhere."

"I saw my own friend, like, lying on the ground with blood spattered on the side of him," he recalled. "I think a girl was lying down on the sidewalk, was crying and screaming she got hit."

Eis is now facing charges including murder, attempted murder and attempted robbery.

Watch the video below or at this link: