Thousands evacuated in raging wildfire on Spain's Tenerife island

By Corina Pons and Borja Suarez TENERIFE, Canary Islands, Spain (Reuters) -Firefighters on Thursday struggled to contain a wildfire that broke out in a mountainous national park on the Spanish island of Tenerife amid hot and dry weather, that has extended for 41 km and prompted authorities to evacuate more 3,000 people during the day. "The fire is still advancing ... but the priority is to defend the population centres tonight," the region's leader, Fernando Clavijo, told a press conference near midnight. Earlier he said the wildfire is the most complex the Canary Islands has faced in the last...