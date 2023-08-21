Threats against public officials skyrocket in past decade as violence 'normalized': researchers

In the wake of news stories detailing death threats sent to government officials, including the story of a man who was shot and killed by federal agents who were investigating messages he sent to President Joe Biden, a report revealed Monday that such threats have skyrocketed in recent years.

According to USA Today, threats against public officials were higher last year than any of the previous 10 years.

“We're on track to meet, if not surpass, the number of federal arrests when it comes to communicating threats against public officials this year. Trend lines are going up — violent rhetoric is on the rise, and is unfortunately becoming normalized, and that's concerning," said Seamus Hughes of the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center.

Donald Trump's recent indictments have sparked anger in some of his most diehard supporters. After his most recent indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election's results in Georgia, someone circulated the names and addresses of the grand jurors in the case.

And experts say things are only going to get worse.

“All sorts of agencies have reported increases in threats. There are a lot of people out there using language to get people angry," said senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, Mark Pitcavage.

Researchers at the University of Nebraska tell USA Today that there have been 44 prosecutions for threats so far this year.

"Pitcavage, Hughes and other experts are quick to point out that not all threats against public officials come from the far right, or from Trump supporters," USA Today's report stated.

"Just this month, for example, Tracy Marie Fiorenza, from Plainfield, Illinois, was charged by federal prosecutors after allegedly sending emails to the headmaster of a school in Palm Beach, Florida, threatening to kill Trump and his younger son, Barron."

