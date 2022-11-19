Nazi armband-wearing man arrested for threats against NYC synagogues: report

Authorities in New York have arrested two men for allegedly threatening an attack on a synagogue.

CNN's Jim Acosta reported, "one had a large hunting knife and was wearing a red Nazi armband with a swastika."

The men were arrested at Penn Station and police recovered an illegal 9mm Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 30-round magazine.

CNN law enforcement analyst John Miller said that the FBI joint terrorism task force and New York Police Department began the investigation over online threats.

He said that after police tracked the I.P. address connected to the threats, they recovered the ghost gun with an extended magazine.

A citywide alert was sent to police and two Metropolitan Transit Authority police apprehended the men.

Christopher Thomas Brown, 22, has been charged with terroristic threats, aggravated harassment, and criminal possession of a firearm.

