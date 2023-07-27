Three dead as Sicily counts losses from 'devastating' fires

That struggle, Weissmann said, is "one of his own making."

"As a prosecutor and as a defense lawyer I really believe every defendant is entitled to legal representation. They are entitled to have zealous advocacy," he said, adding that someone in an "exalted position" would normally have "the very cream of the crop in terms of the caliber of lawyering that's available to them."

"The reason that you don't see that with Donald Trump is because of his own making. If you are asking your lawyer to commit a crime, which is the allegation in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, that is not something that endears you to get to deciding, oh, gee, this is someone I want to represent, at least normal defense lawyers."

"All of that means that you're buying just a heap of trouble when you have a client who doesn't listen to your advice and just goes about doing his own business, up to and including continuing to commit crimes that he wants you to be a part of. And so that is the reason that you find so many lawyers unwilling to represent him, even though he used to be the President of the United States, which is a very sad state.

