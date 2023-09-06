Three rescued after sharks attack yacht off Australian coast

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Three people on board a catamaran in the Coral Sea off the northeast coast of Australia have been rescued after the hulls of the vessel became damaged from several shark attacks, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said on Wednesday. Satellite photos and a video on the AMSA website showed a large poart of the stern of the yacht torn away. "The vessel departed from Vanuatu and was bound for Cairns (Australia) when contact was established. Both hulls of the vessel have been damaged following several shark attacks," the AMSA said i...