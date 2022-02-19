Three trapped, nine missing after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry

"He's going to have to give a deposition in this case," Alksne said.

"They're going to have to give depositions in the attorney general's case in New York," she added, referring to Trump and two of his adult children, Don Jr. and Ivanka.

"They have major business problems because of the accounting issues and Mazars pulling out," Alksne said. "Their whole house is crumbling on top of them, and the pressure has got to be intense."

"There's so much pressure with no right answer," she added. "Like, for example, they're going to have to give discovery in the New York case, they're going to have to answer questions in the New York case, and if they have to answer questions it can be used against them in criminal cases. So do they take the Fifth Amendment? Well, they don't really want to do that, because Trump has already said anyone who takes the Fifth Amendment must be a mobster and must be guilty, and if they take the Fifth Amendment it can be used against them in the (criminal) case. All these things are crashing down on top of them, and there aren't good answers. It's all crumbling."

