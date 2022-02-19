Three trapped, nine missing after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry

By Lefteris Papadimas and Angelo Amante CORFU, Greece, (Reuters) -Nine passengers were missing after a blaze engulfed a ferry sailing from Greece to Italy early on Friday and firefighters battled to rescue people trapped on the ship, authorities said. A total of 240 passengers and 51 crew were on board the Italian-flagged Euroferry Olympia when the fire broke out, and rescue vessels took most to the island of Corfu where ambulances were waiting. "It was so unreal, it was a bit like the Titanic but it was real," David Waller, a 58-year old truck driver who was rescued and was staying at a hotel...