Three trapped, nine missing after flames engulf Greece-Italy ferry

Trump's 'whole house is crumbling' — and there are 'no good answers': Former federal prosecutor
February 18, 2022
Former president Donald Trump is left with no "good answers" as his legal troubles pile up, according to former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne.
Appearing on MSNBC, Alksne said a federal judge's decision Friday allowing Jan. 6 civil lawsuits against Trump to go forward was like "another concrete block falling down from the ceiling."
"He's going to have to give a deposition in this case," Alksne said.
"They're going to have to give depositions in the attorney general's case in New York," she added, referring to Trump and two of his adult children, Don Jr. and Ivanka.
"They have major business problems because of the accounting issues and Mazars pulling out," Alksne said. "Their whole house is crumbling on top of them, and the pressure has got to be intense."
"There's so much pressure with no right answer," she added. "Like, for example, they're going to have to give discovery in the New York case, they're going to have to answer questions in the New York case, and if they have to answer questions it can be used against them in criminal cases. So do they take the Fifth Amendment? Well, they don't really want to do that, because Trump has already said anyone who takes the Fifth Amendment must be a mobster and must be guilty, and if they take the Fifth Amendment it can be used against them in the (criminal) case. All these things are crashing down on top of them, and there aren't good answers. It's all crumbling."
Trump ‘has a lot to worry about’ from Capitol riot lawsuits: MSNBC analyst
February 18, 2022
Former president Donald Trump "has a lot to worry about" after a federal judge on Friday allowed civil lawsuits against him over Jan. 6 to move forward, according to former acting U.S. solicitor general Neal Katyal.
In a 112-page decision, U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta rejected Trump's effort to dismiss the lawsuits filed by two police officers and members of Congress.
"It's not a final judgment against Donald Trump," Katyal said of Mehta's decision. "It is a final judgment I think on Trump's kind of longstanding view that he can say what he wants, do what he wants, and the law will never catch up to him. Because what Judge Mehta today said is, 'Look, the facts as alleged do look like Trump bears serious blame.' Judge Mehta pointed out that Donald Trump was the only person to suggest marching to the Capitol while the vote certification was under way. So this is kind of like a compendium of serious actions that Donald Trump took on that day and the days before it, so I think it's really serious, and Trump has a lot to worry about."
Katyal noted that while ruling against Trump, Mehta granted requests from Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump Jr., and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to be dismissed as defendants in the lawsuit.
"The reason, he said, is that Trump's comments were the only ones to quote, 'be a call for collective action,'" Katyal said. "And you know, Donald Trump's speech that he gave on Jan. 6 — that guy used 'we' more times than the queen of England. So it was really 'a call to collective' as opposed to these other folks, and that's what this lawsuit is all about, a conspiracy under Section 1985, which is called the Ku Klux Klan Act."
Calif. official caught in Proud Boys chat helping anti-vax truckers claims she was set up
February 18, 2022
On Friday, the Daily Beast reported that an outspoken anti-mask politician in Sacramento County, California, was caught in the Telegram channel of members of the Proud Boys to help plan the so-called "freedom convoy" of truckers protesting anti-vaccine mandates — and now she is claiming it was an accident and she is being set up.
"Sue Frost, one of the county’s five supervisors, came under fire this week after an area Twitter-user spotted her in a series of fringe Telegram channels, including a channel run and moderated by self-described Proud Boys who had previously used Telegram to encourage the murders of Jews and 'race war now,'" reported Kelly Weill. "Now Frost says she was unaware of the forums’ Proud Boy ties. Instead, she accuses the Twitter whistleblower of following her around and 'dubbing' her into pictures with Proud Boys — a claim that Twitter user firmly denies."
“I am a Sacramento County Supervisor who is communicating with many freedom groups who want to support the convoy,” Frost wrote on the channel. “I’m a freedom fighter, Connected with parents faith community, businesses and my nonprofit is gorillalearninginstitute.org. Do you need a group to coordinate in Sacramento? Maybe I can help. I’m actually just trying to figure out how I can donate to the convoy and also how I can be in the loop.”
Frost is a vehement opponent of COVID-19 masking restrictions, and has previously spread conspiracy theories about the vaccine, calling it "experimental." Nor is this her first encounter with the Proud Boys; according to The Sacramento Bee, she has previously attended Proud Boys-linked anti-vaccine rallies in Placer County.
The Proud Boys are a self-styled "Western Chauvinist" group with ties to white supremacists. Known for their violent street brawls with political opponents, several of their members have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
CONTINUE READING Show less
