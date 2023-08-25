Three Trump codefendants have now pointed the finger at former president: report
Former US president Donald Trump (AFP)

A total of three of Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case have reportedly told prosecutors that they became false (or "contingent") electors at the request of the former president himself or his attorneys.

It was reported on Thursday that Donald Trump purportedly directed one of his co-defendants, a Georgia Republican, to sign false papers claiming to be a legitimate elector in the 2020 election. Specifically, Politico reported that "Shawn Still, a Georgia Republican charged alongside former President Donald Trump in a racketeering conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election, says he signed false papers claiming to be a legitimate presidential elector at Trump’s direction."

Now, the number of co-defendants making similar claims has grown, according to Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico.

"Three of Donald Trump's codefendants say they became false/'contingent' electors as Trump's 'direction,'" he reported Friday. "They say they should be viewed as carrying out a federal function, in part because of Trump and his attorneys' blessing."

The three individuals are Shawn Still, Cathleen Latham, and David Shafer, all of whom "are Georgia Republicans charged alongside the former president in a racketeering conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election," according to Politico.

2020 ElectionSmartNewsTrump Indictment