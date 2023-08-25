Three Trump codefendants have now pointed the finger at former president: report

A total of three of Donald Trump's co-defendants in the Georgia RICO case have reportedly told prosecutors that they became false (or "contingent") electors at the request of the former president himself or his attorneys.
It was reported on Thursday that Donald Trump purportedly directed one of his co-defendants, a Georgia Republican, to sign false papers claiming to be a legitimate elector in the 2020 election. Specifically, Politico reported that "Shawn Still, a Georgia Republican charged alongside former President Donald Trump in a racketeering conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election, says he signed false papers claiming to be a legitimate presidential elector at Trump’s direction."
Now, the number of co-defendants making similar claims has grown, according to Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico.
"Three of Donald Trump's codefendants say they became false/'contingent' electors as Trump's 'direction,'" he reported Friday. "They say they should be viewed as carrying out a federal function, in part because of Trump and his attorneys' blessing."
The three individuals are Shawn Still, Cathleen Latham, and David Shafer, all of whom "are Georgia Republicans charged alongside the former president in a racketeering conspiracy to subvert the 2020 election," according to Politico.
The family of a Marine killed in Afghanistan has filed a new version of their lawsuit against actor Alec Baldwin, accusing him of unleashing his social media followers against them, the Marine Corps Times reported.
The sisters and widow of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum had their initial suit dismissed but were invited by the judge to rewrite it and submit it again. The suit says Baldwin followers harassed them after he posted and commented on a photo shared by one of McCollum’s sisters, Roice McCollum, who was present for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
"Earlier this week, Judge Edgardo Ramos in Manhattan dismissed the family’s defamation lawsuit, which sought $25 million in damages, but he invited a refiling of the lawsuit to correct deficiencies and renew claims of defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress," the Times' report stated.
"In tossing out the original lawsuit, Ramos made various conclusions in Baldwin’s favor, including that his comments were protected by the First Amendment, that actual malice was not sufficiently alleged and that private messages, comments and social media posts did not support defamation claims," the report added.
Roice McCollum said in the lawsuit that she “did not take part in, nor did she support or condone the rioting that erupted” at the Capitol. She was also cleared of any wrongdoing by the FBI.
The move comes just over a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortion – which many GOP-led states have done, and others have tried but failed. An anti-abortion stance proved fatal for many Republicans in the November 2022 midterms, and polls, including recent ones from Gallup show "broader support" for abortion after the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision removing it a a constitutional right.
"After rising to new heights last year, Americans’ support for legal abortion remains elevated in several long-term Gallup trends," the iconic pollster reported in June. "A record-high 69% say abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy."
"Most Americans believe abortion should be legal to some degree, particularly in the first trimester," Gallup also reported, in an article updated last month. "The majority also disagree with the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, thus returning discretion over the legality of abortion to the states."
In a May press release from SBA, Conway appeared to dangle support for a national ban on abortion, saying: "States’ rights are essential, but leaders in Washington also must support our first freedom, the right to life."
"One of the most harmful things Republicans said about abortion over the past year was … nothing. Many panicked and chose to bury their heads in the sand, allowing their opponents to attack them while missing an opportunity to share a positive pro-life vision for the future."
But when Republicans talk about their support for abortion, their comments can be poorly received.
During Wednesday night's first 2024 Republican presidential debate on Fox News, Mike Pence, a hard-core Christian conservative known for his evangelical views, spoke passionately about his anti-abortion beliefs. As he did, independents and independent-leaning voters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin watching as part of a "live-reaction dial group" hosted by Navigator Research, the "dials went negative on the former Vice President."
As Pence declared, "I've been a champion for life," the graph went down, especially among women (yellow line in video below.) As Pence continued to talk about opposing abortion, and as he announced his belief that abortion "is not a states-only issue," the graph sunk further.
"And I promise you, as President of the United States, the American people will have a champion for life in the Oval Office," Pence promised, forcing the graph to go even lower.
Meanwhile, on Friday, the Biden for President re-election campaign released an ad (below) pledging support for a woman's right to choose while attacking Republicans who oppose that right and those calling for a federal ban on abortion.
"The one-minute ad, entitled 'These Guys,' will run for two weeks digitally through YouTube and Connected TV," The Hill reports. "The campaign’s first post-debate ad is part of a 16-week, $25 million advertising campaign. It will run in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin."
"It includes a clip from former President Trump bragging about being behind the end of Roe v. Wade, highlights that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a six-week abortion ban in his state, and includes a clip from Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) saying he would sign the most conservative pro-life legislation if he were president," The Hill adds. "It also has a line from Trump saying there has to be some form of punishment for women who receive abortions."
At the end of the ad the voice-over says, "President Biden and Vice President Harris are determined to restore Roe v. Wade."
Former United States attorney for the Northern District of Alabama and MSNBC political analyst Joyce Vance told host Andrea Mitchell on Friday that ex-President Donald Trump's "likely" first potential conviction will lead to harsher sentences if he is found guilty of the dozens of criminal charges that were filed by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
Illegally absconded with, retained, and disseminated top-secret White House documents in violation of the Espionage Act;
Obstructed justice by refusing to return the materials to the National Archives;
Deprived American citizens of their constitutional rights by executing a failed coup to remain in power after President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election;
Ran a racketeering conspiracy to steal Georgia's sixteen Electoral College votes
"Joyce, we now have all ninety-one felony accounts set. The legal process is playing out. So which of these cases do you think that Donald Trump is most concerned about over the course of this next year?" Mitchell asked. "We should point out also that Alvin Bragg in New York has said he'll defer to the feds and to the others that are, you know, arguably a lot more important than the case in New York City.
Vance replied, "They're all serious cases, but what Trump should be most concerned about is the cumulative effect of these cases. Because if he's convicted in the first case, then he'll be sentenced to someone with no prior criminal history. But that second conviction carries with it the burden of the prior conviction, and it enhances and elevates his sentence, whether he's in the state or the federal system. You know, that's a little bit, I think getting out over our skis to assume that there will be convictions. It seems likely to me though, that he will be convicted of some of this conduct. And at the end of the day, this looks a lot different than it does walking into it, because when you're a multi-times convicted felon, those sentences can get awfully steep."