Torch-burning Charlottesville march in 2017 finally leads to multiple indictments
White supremacists march on Charlottesville, VA during the August 2017 "Unite the Right" rally that left a woman dead. Image via Karla Cote/Creative Commons.

Six years after white supremacists descended on the University of Virginia with tiki torches in hand, there are reportedly some felony indictments.

At least three men were indicted for marching with blazing torches amid the Charlottesville rally, according to the Washington Post. The outlet cited a press statement by Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney James Hingeley.

"Indictments had been unsealed Tuesday for three defendants who were extradited from their home states: Tyler Bradley Dykes of Bluffton, S.C.; Dallas Medina of Ravenna, Ohio; and Will Zachary Smith of Nacona, Tex," the Washington post reported.

The indictments remain under seal, but local news sites reported that the rioters were charged with a class 6 felony that carries up to five years in prison.

"These indictments are part of an ongoing, active criminal investigation connected with the march and the violent Unite the Right rally that occurred the next day," according to CBS19 News. "The Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is working with law enforcement to investigate any allegations of criminal activity, look at potentially applicable laws, and file charges when appropriate."

The 2017 march also included anti-Semitic chants.

SmartNews