'Immature and appalling!' Dem lawmaker blows up on Kevin McCarthy for latest tantrum about masks

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) went off on Republicans Wednesday for their opposition to wearing masks again.

Taking to the House floor, Ryan ranted, "Just stop with this craziness! We're trying to be safe! We're trying to protect our family members.. and the minority leader mocks that."

Over the past several days, conservatives have railed at the idea of wearing masks again, particularly for people who have been vaccinated.

The new delta variant has been able to break through to some people who got the vaccine, and since so many Americans still aren't vaccinated and won't get vaccinated, the danger of COVID-19 is once again on the rise.

"Researchers estimate that Delta is roughly 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant, the strain previously dominant in the country. Alpha was about 50 percent more contagious than the original Wuhan strain," reported the Wall Street Journal earlier Wednesday.

"In the United States, which has experienced more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other country, the Delta variant represents about 83 percent of new infections. So far, unvaccinated people represent nearly 97 percent of severe cases," Reuters reported this week.

See the video below:



