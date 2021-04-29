Nicolle Wallace pans Tim Scott's rebuttal: 'Delivered from a planet where facts don't matter'

MSNBC anchors fact-checked Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) after his rebuttal speech following President Joe Biden's first address to Congress.

"I do think it's going to be hard for most people who are paying any attention to politics to swallow the Republican support making it easier to vote line and the long passage he had about how Democrats are the ones blocking police reform," MSNBC's Rachel Maddow noted. "There's some stuff there that may make sense in a sliver of Republican world, but in the news world, I don't think will ring."

"This is a speech delivered from a planet where facts don't matter, which is where the current Republican Party resides, so it's not really his fault, but it is his responsibility to get his facts straight," Wallace said.

"So a lot of disinformation. it felt almost scripted by someone close to the president who wanted that revision," Wallace said.

"President Trump," Maddow asked.

"Correct," Wallace replied.



