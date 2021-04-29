‘SO PATHETIC’: GOP’s Tim Scott ignites backlash after denying systemic racism during his Biden rebuttal

Tim Scott. (Screengrab.)
On Wednesday evening, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), the only Black Republican senator, delivered the official Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden's address to a joint session of Congress. His speech credited former President Donald Trump with solving the pandemic, and above all attacked Democrats for using race as "a political weapon," saying that America "is not a racist country."
Commenters on social media were not impressed with Scott's assertion. Many of them responded with pictures of the pro-Trump Capitol rioters carrying explicitly racist symbols, and others even noted that Scott has contradicted himself, previously saying he has been repeatedly pulled over for being Black.
