WATCH: Man arrested with AK-47 in Times Square subway got a COVID test first
WNBC screengrab.

On Friday, New York City Police arrested a man in a subway station who was allegedly carrying an assault rifle.

"A teenager from Ohio was arrested after being found with an unloaded semi-automatic rifle and ammunition in a bag while at a busy midtown subway station," News 4 reported, citing law enforcement officials. "The man, identified by several law enforcement sources as Saadiq Teague, was apprehended by officers at the subway station in Times Square around 12:45 p.m. Friday near the A/C/E line, the officials said."

Adam Harding gave new details during the station's 11 pm report. It turns out that the suspects father was killed by police in Ohio only weeks ago and the suspect document getting a COVID-19 test prior to his arrest.

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea identified the alleged firearm as an AK-47.

Watch:

Times Square www.youtube.com