Grand jury investigating allegations of elections tampering by pro-MAGA Colorado clerk: report

On Thursday, ABC7 Denver reported that a grand jury in Mesa County is investigating allegations of official misconduct and election equipment tampering against Tina Peters, a pro-Trump Colorado county clerk.
"The 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office made the announcement early Thursday morning," reported Stephanie Butzer and Blair Miller. "The county made national headlines in 2021 after security information from the county’s voting machines was leaked to a right wing website. According to the investigation as of late December, investigators say Mesa’s Clerk and Recorder, Republican Tina Peters, let an unauthorized person access the voting machines. That person was also present for a secure software system update."
Peters, who has a history of mismanaging elections, has ties to MyPillow CEO and pro-Trump election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, and has appeared in footage with the Three Percenters, a far-right paramilitary group. She has promoted the idea that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump and has claimed she is willing to go to prison for her activism.
Investigations against Peters appear to be moving on multiple fronts, with the FBI conducting a raid of her home in November.