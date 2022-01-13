As part of his plea agreement, Straka agreed to share his private social media messages with federal investigators.

Last month, prosecutors said Straka had turned information that "may impact the government's sentencing recommendation" — an indication he was cooperating in a substantive way.

In its sentencing memo, prosecutors said Straka met again with federal prosecutors on Jan. 5 and was "cooperative."

READ MORE: Grand jury investigating allegations of elections tampering by pro-MAGA Colorado clerk: report

In a recent email to his pro-Trump supporters, Straka appeared to try to dismiss headlines about his cooperation with the feds.

"As we get close to the finish line with much of this, a coordinated effort has been made by the media to create a ridiculous story that is trying to make me sound untrustworthy to a conservative audience," Straka wrote on Dec. 31. "I’m not going to lie- I worried about it for several days. I wondered if my people would fall for their bullsh*t. With the exception of about 5 people, literally nobody did. Everybody has had the same response, 'We know what they‘re trying to do. It isn’t working. Don’t worry, Brandon. Just get through this- we’re all waiting for you on the other side.'"

Straka has also been selling T-shirts featuring his image along with the phrase "Let's Go Brandon," which is a right-wing meme meaning "F*ck Joe Biden."

Straka is one of two speakers from "Stop the Steal" rallies who've also been charged in the subsequent insurrection, along with InfoWars broadcaster Owen Shroyer.



Straka's name has also come up in a House Select Committee's investigation of the Capitol insurrection. He was included on a list of pro-Trump figures sent to the National Archives, seeking records from the Trump White House.

Straka is a self-described "former liberal" who founded the #WalkAway movement during the 2018 midterms.

Shortly after the riot, Straka said he was "completely confused" by conservative claims that antifa was responsible for the violence.

"It was not Antifa at the Capitol," he wrote on Twitter. "It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not."

In addition to four months of home confinement, prosecutors are recommending three years of probation and a minimum of 60 hours of community service for Straka.

His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 20, the anniversary of president Joe Biden's inauguration.