Trump ally barred from overseeing elections in Colorado: report

One of Donald Trump's allies has been stripped of responsibility following her conduct as she chased conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

"For the second year in a row, a judge has ruled that GOP Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters and Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley are barred from overseeing an election — this time, through the November 2022 election," The Denver Post reported Tuesday. "Peters, an election denier who is seeking the Republican nomination for secretary of state, is also facing multiple investigations surrounding allegations of an election equipment security breach and campaign finance violations, including 10 criminal counts from a grand jury indictment."

Peters was sued by Secretary of State Jena Griswold (D) in January after the clerk refused to sign on to new security protocols and would not repudiate unsubstantiated claims against Dominion Voting Systems.

Judge Valerie Robison ruled, "the Court determines that the Petitioners have met the burden of showing that Peters and Knisley have committed a neglect of duty and are unable to perform the duties of the Mesa County Designated Election Official."

Peters is running for Secretary of State and received the most votes at the state Republican assembly and convention.

"Peters has received significant national attention from other election deniers, getting support from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, including financially for her legal defense, after she began facing legal action over copies getting made of Mesa County’s voting machines’ hard drives. Passwords from the machines were leaked and later posted online," the newspaper reported. "The embattled clerk also made a visit to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property last week."

