Colorado’s MAGA clerk is on trial – and it’s not going well for her
Mesa County Clerk and Colorado Republican candidate for secretary of state Tina Peters (C) follows election results with supporters during a primary night watch party at the Wide Open Saloon on June 28, 2022 in Sedalia, Colorado. Peters lost to former Jefferson County Clerk Pam Anderson, who will move on to face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

The ally of a former Colorado official facing obstruction charges testified against her on Thursday, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports.

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters is facing two misdemeanor counts in connection with allegations she recorded video of a previous court proceeding in violation of a judge’s order, The Sentinel reports.

Prosecutors allege Peters recorded the video during a hearing in which former Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley (Peters’ former underling) was facing felony burglary and misdemeanor cybercrime charges.

Knisley was accused of flouting a court order barring her from entering the clerk’s office while she and Peters were under investigation on allegations of election equipment tampering, the report said.

When investigators obtained a warrant and attempted to recover the iPad on which Peters was accused of recording the video, Peters claimed the device wasn’t hers, stating that it belonged to a person named “Tammy Bailey.”

During Peters’ trial on Thursday, Peters ally Cory Anderson testified that that he helped her establish a mobile phone account under the name Tammy Bailey, The Daily Sentinel journalist tweeted.

Peters is facing a maximum jail sentence of 18 months and up to $1,750 in fines on two misdemeanor counts of obstructing government operations and a peace officer, the report said.

Peters in a separate case is facing seven felony charges including identity theft, and tampering with election equipment, the report said.

