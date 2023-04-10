Pro-Trump election denier Tina Peters sentenced to home detention over obstruction charges

Former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters was sentenced to 120 hours of community service and four months of home detention after she was found guilty of obstructing government operations.

Peters was found guilty last month of obstruction for refusing to turn over an iPad allegedly used to record a court hearing. Peters has been outspoken about her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

"Prosecutors allege Peters, with the help of former elections manager Sandra Brown and Knisley, was in search of proof of the conspiracy theories spun by former President Donald Trump," KCDO reported.

Charles Ashby of The Daily Sentinel reported that Peters was sentenced for the misdemeanor at a hearing on Monday.

"No jail for Tina Peters, but 120 hours community service, a fine and 4 months home detention with ankle monitor. Defense says it will appeal. Sentence stayed until then," Ashby noted on Twitter.

Peters faced up to 120 days in jail.