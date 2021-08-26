Time's Up founder resigns after she allegedly gave cover to Andrew Cuomo for sexual harassment

The president and CEO of TIME'S UP Now and the TIME'S UP Foundation is resigning, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported "Tchen and her team were hit with an avalanche of damaging revelations in recent weeks, starting with the news that she and former board chair Roberta Kaplan had consulted with Gov. Andrew Cuomo on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment against him. Kaplan stepped down more than two weeks ago, but Tchen has hung on, claiming she is 'committed to rebuilding trust' with the communities the organization harmed."

Tchen released a statement explaining her resignation.

"Now is the time for Time's Up to evolve and move forward as there is so much more work to do for women. It is clear that I am not the leader who can accomplish that in this moment. I am especially aware that my position at the helm of Time'sUp has become a painful and divisive focal point, where those very women and other activists who should be working together to fight for change are instead battling each other in harmful ways," Tchen said.

Kathy Hochul ascended to governor of New York following Cuomo's resignation.



