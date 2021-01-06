‘The law matters’: Exasperated GOP senator tries to reason with Trump supporters in DC

In a dramatic video posted to Twitter, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) is seen being swarmed by a throng of Trump supporters as he tried to reason with them regarding his plan to vote to certify Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

"My opinion doesn't matter," Young said. "And you know what? When it comes to the law, our opinions don't matter -- the law matters."

"Sir, they haven't followed the law," a Trump supporter off camera says.

Young went on to say that he shares the group's "conviction" that Trump should remain president, "but the law matters."

"I took an oath under God -- under God -- Do we still take that seriously in this country?"

