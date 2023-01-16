Toddler with loaded gun seen in Indiana on live TV program
YouTube/screen grab

An Indiana father is facing charges after a young child was seen playing with a gun on a live TV program Saturday night.

Police in Beech Grove told WTHR that 45-year-old Shane Osborne was arrested after surveillance video caught his child, a toddler, playing with a loaded 9mm pistol.

In the surveillance video, the child can be seen pointing the gun and pulling the trigger. The video was aired Saturday night on REELZ's "On Patrol: Live" program.

Beech Grove police said the pistol was recovered, and more details would be provided on Monday.

Watch the video below.

