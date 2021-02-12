Tokyo Olympics chief Mori announces resignation over sexist remarks
Tokyo Olympics chief Mori announces resignation - Tokyo 2020 Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori announces his resignation over his recent remarks sparked an international uproar. - -/Pool via ZUMA Wire/dpa

Tokyo Olympics organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori said on Friday he will resign after his sexist remarks sparked an international uproar. His resignation dealt another blow to the delayed Games, which have been threatened by a resurgence of the coronavirus. Speaking at a news conference in Tokyo, Mori offered an apology because his "inappropriate remarks caused confusion." Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto is reportedly a candidate to succeed the 83-year-old former prime minister though organizers were first considering appointing former Japan Football Association president Saburo Kawa...