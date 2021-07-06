Tokyo takes most of Olympic torch relay off roads due to pandemic

Daily life in Tokyo - Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk past the Olympic Rings in Tokyo's historic Nihonbashi district. The Olympic Foundation for Culture and Heritage (OFCH) has opened a cultural hub "Olympic Agora", a collection of art installations, exhibitions, and digital attractions to experience the spirit of the Olympics from 1 July to 15 August. - Rodrigo Reyes Marin/ZUMA Wire/dpa

The Tokyo metropolitan government said on Tuesday that the Olympic torch relay will no longer take place on public roads due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections.

The Tokyo relay leg, which starts on Friday, will instead be held without roadside spectators in almost all areas with the exception of small islands, the Kyodo news agency said.

Also on Tuesday, the Olympic organizers in Japan urged citizens not to watch the marathon and walking competitions at the Games from the roadside due to the infection rates in the country.

Recently, the number of coronavirus infections has been rising again, prompting officials to ask fans not to watch the competitions along the routes in Sapporo, on Japan's northernmost main island Hokkaido.

Tokyo reported 593 new infections within 24 hours on Tuesday. The latest rise in cases is leadaing to growing concerns among many Japanese people that the Olympics could become a super-spreader event.

Tokyo is currently under a semi state of emergency, in place until July 11, after stricter rules were lifted on June 20 after about two months.

According to media reports, the government is considering extending the semi state of emergency by a month, which would mean that it would also be in force during the Games which are set to start on July 23.