New indictment could open 'Pandora's box' for other Trump officials -- including Ivanka: CNN analyst

Former Deputy Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe told CNN's Erin Burnett on Tuesday that the indictment of longtime Trump ally Tom Barrack could pose trouble for former Trump officials if he chooses to cooperate with prosecutors.

During the interview, Burnett noted that Barrack was the chairman of former President Donald Trump's 2017 inauguration, which has also come under scrutiny from prosecutors for potential illegally spent funds.

"They are investigating possible misuse of funds and this could relate to members of the Trump family, right?" she asked McCabe. "Jared and Ivanka were intimately involved with the inaugural committee. Barrack knows anything there is to know about this. Could that be part of what this is about, for Barrack to give information on Trump or Trump family members?"

McCabe said it's not clear that's where this case is headed since the charges against Barrack are not related to his work on the inauguration.

However, he did not shut the door on the possibility all together.

"The indictment itself puts the government in a position of enormous leverage over Tom Barrack, and one of the ways he might try to resolve this big problem he's got is to provide information or evidence to the government on any other investigation," he explained. "That could include the ongoing investigation of the inaugural committee or really anything else. So it really could open up a Pandora's box for other people in the administration."

