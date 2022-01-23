Tom Cotton mistakenly claims Russia has troops on 'our border' with Freudian slip

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) mistakenly claimed on Sunday that Russia has amassed troops on the U.S. border instead of the Ukrainian border.

Cotton made the remark during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"That's what Vladimir Putin has always wanted," Cotton said. "So why is it that now he has put 100,000 troops on our border?"

"And there," he added, "I think President Biden bears a lot of the blame."

Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin has dubbed Cotton as the "Senate’s biggest hypocrite on Russia" because he refused to criticize then-President Donald Trump's relationship with Putin.

Watch the video below from Fox News.