Pro-Trump congressional candidate is illegally hiding his personal finances: report

Pro-Trump congressional candidate Tom Norton, who's challenging Rep. John Moolenaar of Michigan in the GOP primary, is refusing to file a federally-mandated personal financial disclosure, Insider reports.

As Insider points out, Norton lists "fiscal responsibility" among his top campaign issues and argues that "Washington has become a political swamp that sucks energy and money from everyday people around the country."

But when asked why he hasn't disclosed his finances, he replied that it's "none of the federal government's business."

"A congressional candidate must file his or her financial disclosure, which details personal investments, debts, employment, and side income, shortly after raising or spending $5,000 in campaign cash, according to House ethics guidelines," Insider reports. "Norton easily surpassed that threshold early last year, raising $113,239 by the end of 2021, according to Federal Election Commission records. "

Read the full report over at Insider.

