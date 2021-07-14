'Dumber than a box of rocks': Tomi Lahren's statistically illiterate rant about COVID-19 gets torn to shreds
Tomi Lahren (Facebook)

Fox News' Tomi Lahren on Wednesday drew heavy criticism after she complained about efforts to get Americans vaccinated while falsely claiming that "lawlessness and thuggery" were more dangerous than COVID-19.

Writing on Twitter, Lahren implied that there was too much attention being paid to the novel coronavirus when the focus should really be on violent crime.

"Covid has a very high survival rate for most people," she wrote. "Know what doesn't? Lawlessness and thuggery in our streets. And we can solve that without forcing shots in arms and infringing on freedoms."

Lahren is simply wrong, however.

COVID-19 in 2020 was the third-leading cause of death in the United States, as the National Center for Health Statistics estimates that 345,323 Americans died from the virus last year.

In contrast, roughly 20,000 Americans were murdered in the last year, meaning Americans were 17 times more likely to die from COVID than from violent crime.

Lahren's rant about the pandemic drew an instant backlash -- check out some reactions below.













SmartNews