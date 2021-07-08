Tomi Lahren flips out over 'Nazi' flight attendants

The Transportation Security Administration has mandated face masks must be worn on commercial flights leading Fox News personality Tomi Lahren the latest right winger to invoke Hitler and Nazi references in response to life-saving measures that fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Lahren labeled some flight attendants "Nazis of the air" for doing their jobs and enforcing the TSA requirements.

"I fly almost every other week and I'm actually flying through the Miami airport tomorrow," Lahren told Fox News viewers Thursday. "There are so many good flight attendants but there are some flight attendants that take their job as the mask police to extremes, becoming almost Nazis of the air."

She went on to call it "ridiculous," if a mask "drops beneath your nose, they're constantly getting mad at you."

Masks are literally life-saving equipment.

Rather than urging Americans to behave better, Lahren demanded the mask mandate be lifted, and claimed that heightened violence in airports and on aircraft would then "go away."

The TSA's current mask mandate is set to expire Sept. 13.



