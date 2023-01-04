Watch: GOP member ready to go 'beyond the Republican Party' to elect a House Speaker

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) said that he is prepared to work with Democrats if members of the Republican Freedom Caucus continue to block Rep. Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) bid to become Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.
On Wednesday, Gonzales told Fox News host Martha MacCallum that he tried to change the minds of McCarthy's opponents but they refused to switch their votes throughout the first five ballots.
"At some point, there comes a time where you just go, these folks are beyond coming over," he explained. "You have to find another path and we may be pretty close to that."
"What does that path look like?" the Fox News host wondered.
"It certainly doesn't include Byron Donalds [as Speaker]," Gonzales insisted. "I think it includes looking beyond the Republican Party and going, who wants to put America first, who wants to secure the southern border?"
"Can you name people?" MacCallum pressed. "Democrats?"
"Absolutely," Gonzales replied. "There's Democrats that want to see the country come together and go forward. The more that Congress doesn't do anything, the more dangerous it is for America."
"It's going to take an all-of-the-above approach," he added. "At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy will be Speaker, but is it going to take 26 days? The longer we delay, the American people are the ones that are the losers."
Watch the video below from Fox News.