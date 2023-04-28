'Corrupt' Texas Republican accused of amending school safety bill to benefit himself

A Texas Republican known as one of the most extreme members of the state House of Representatives now stands accused of trying to cash in on children’s safety.
Rep. Tony Tinderholt successfully amended a bill mandating armed guards at Texas schools so that it allows private security firms to provide those guards, the Houston Chronicle reported.
He didn’t disclose that he owned one of those firms.
“’If they (schools) don’t want to or cannot afford police officers, they can contract with a certified security company,” Tinderholt said, according to the Chronicle.
But the newspaper added: “What he didn’t mention was his career outside the Legislature. Tinderholt is a senior partner in the private security firm Tier One Texas, according to public filings and his LinkedIn page.”
That apparent conflict did not escape the notice of Democrats.
“Tony Tinderholt is not worried about keeping kids safe. He is worried about making money. Cashing in on kids is despicable,” Democratic consultant Matt Angle told the Chronicle.
“The attention now shifts to (House Speaker) Dade Phelan and state law enforcement. Tinderholt’s corrupt actions should be investigated and when confirmed, severely punished.”
In a statement, “Tinderholt denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of ‘trying to create controversy’ over nothing,” the Chronicle reported.
Tinderholt made news in December for hiring as his legislative director “a self-described Christian nationalist who called for the public execution of people who take children to drag events,” as Raw Story reported. And he previously pushed for the death penalty for Texans who get and perform abortions.