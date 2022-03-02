Top Trump hotel executive steps down as the brand suffers from ex-president's scandals: report
Former President Donald Trump's top hotel executive is stepping down as Trump's other money-making ventures have eclipsed his hotel brand, The New York Times reports.

Eric Danziger cited family reasons for his departure after joining Trump Hotels in 2015. He had plans to expand the brand "but instead oversaw the shrinking of a significant portion of the hotel portfolio as Mr. Trump’s polarizing politics tarnished the brand," according to the Times.

"Since 2017, the Trump name has come off hotels in New York, Toronto, Panama, Vancouver and, soon, Washington, as once-lucrative deals were canceled or sold. Trump hotels, for decades a defining feature of the former president’s global real estate business, have dwindled to seven properties," NYT reports. "Any immediate hope of rebuilding the hotel brand after Mr. Trump left office was likely undone by the fallout from the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as many companies parted ways with the Trumps."

An internal email to the Trump Organization shows Danziger thanking the Trump family for always being “incredibly supportive,” adding, “I will always cherish my time here.”

"The moves put what was already a tight-knit company further in the hands of the Trump family. Mr. Trump, once he became president, largely turned over the company to his son Eric, who already oversaw its generally successful golf division," the Times' report stated.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.

