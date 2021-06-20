3 kids shot at children's birthday party: Toronto police appeal for public's help finding suspects

Screengrab.
Police in Toronto are asking for the public's help in finding multiple suspects after a shooting at a birthday party.
"We don't have any information on suspects, other than there were more than one. So what we're doing right now is appealing to the community, we're appealing to everybody in this area. This is a tragedy, there were three children who were shot here tonight, we absolutely need your help," a police spokesperson said in a briefing.
One of the children reportedly has life threatening injuries and a second has serious injuries. There is also a man with serious injuries. The third child and second man reportedly only have minor injuries, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reports.
