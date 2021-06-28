Toyota draws backlash for supporting GOP insurrectionists: 'So Toyota doesn't believe in democracy. Got it.'

The car company Toyota is drawing criticism from those on the left for releasing a statement saying that they'll continue to support insurrectionists in Congress.
Axios reported Sunday evening that Toyota handed over $55,000 to 37 GOP objectors this year, so far. But it was their statement that sent many fleeing from one of the early adopters to green energy.
"We do not believe it is appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the electoral certification," the Toyota spokesperson told Axios in a statement.
Toyota was one of the first companies to deploy hybrid vehicles, becoming a liberal icon with progressives prizing their Prius and sales skyrocketed, CNBC recalled in 2018. But sales began to slump, and now green-loving car buyers are looking for the all-electric option.
Now, many are calling for boycotts and denouncing the car company.
See the tweets below:
.@Toyota has no right (or capacity) to “judge members of Congress”. That’s for the Americans the members of Congres… https://t.co/bVwBbDxVJD— Jeff Clements (@Jeff Clements) 1624843387.0
This is so fucked up @Toyota https://t.co/7vravrVUcI— Molly Jong-Fast (@Molly Jong-Fast) 1624842146.0
I prefer cars made by companies that do NOT support insurrection. Toyota should pay the price for their advocacy i… https://t.co/g4MiH3denu— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!) 1624841325.0
@lindyli Sounds like trumps Charlottesville statement about good people on both sides.— Pat Fuller MA BsEd. #BLM #FullyVaxxed #StillMasked (@Pat Fuller MA BsEd. #BLM #FullyVaxxed #StillMasked) 1624843905.0
.@Toyota, the official car sponsor of sedition. Who is ready to boycott until they stop funding the Republicans who… https://t.co/h5axrL7d0n— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch.com) 1624842396.0
I will never buy anything made by @Toyota. Institutional Investors should divest from Toyota stock. NYSE: $TM Dem… https://t.co/o99QWorR7d— Nancy Levine (@Nancy Levine) 1624840077.0
Holy shit. Apparently, Toyota has given MORE THAN 6X the number of donations to Republicans who refused to certif… https://t.co/elbc1nABeV— Jake Lobin (@Jake Lobin) 1624839019.0
This explanation from @Toyota about why they've given to 37 members of Congress who voted to overturn the election… https://t.co/HBAuandbQL— Judd Legum (@Judd Legum) 1624827813.0
Seems @Toyota doesn’t “think it’s appropriate to judge members of Congress solely based on their votes on the elect… https://t.co/OCtJgSrxL2— shauna (@shauna) 1624828660.0
Hey @Toyota: We see you. And it's not just Toyota. See who else is funding the Big Lie politicians here: https://t.co/m8SuVAFrT5— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1624836686.0
NEVER buy a @Toyota vehicle 🚗 Toyota hates democracy. Retweet https://t.co/NYcU699WNO— Rob Gill (@Rob Gill) 1624840756.0
If you buy a Toyota, you're funding the politicians who tried to overturn the election— Citizens for Ethics (@Citizens for Ethics) 1624837688.0
What a coincidence @Toyota I do not believe it is appropriate to buy cars from companies that fund politicians who… https://t.co/d7NhjJ8hwN— Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@Qasim Rashid, Esq.) 1624836359.0
But we *do* think it’s appropriate to judge companies based on their political donations. Funny how that works out,… https://t.co/9XJEzi2ZFq— Brian Tyler Cohen (@Brian Tyler Cohen) 1624830861.0
My first car was a Toyota Corolla in the old century. In this century, I would NEVER BUY anything made by a company… https://t.co/svFMZRvSrL— Barbara Malmet (@Barbara Malmet) 1624842618.0
I'm in the process right now of researching my next car, and it sure as hell isn't gonna fall under the Toyota brand.— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈) 1624836377.0
Hard to make Fords and Chevys during a civil war. Well played Toyota https://t.co/Ta7sUR2ubk— Jon Lovett (@Jon Lovett) 1624839361.0
So Toyota doesn’t believe in democracy. Got it. https://t.co/QtozpdiJXT— Kaz Weida (@Kaz Weida) 1624839937.0
So @Toyota supports fascism and white supremacy. Good to know. https://t.co/hk5I4qHT18— Kimberley Johnson (@Kimberley Johnson) 1624839243.0
Yo, @Toyota: I am a happy owner of a Toyota 4Runner. I cannot in good conscience make any more purchases from your… https://t.co/oaqHNdmJjR— Bryan William Jones (@Bryan William Jones) 1624839298.0
