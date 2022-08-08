Travis McMichael gets life prison sentence for killing of Ahmaud Arbery
Travis McMichael, the 36-year-old man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery in 2020, has been sentenced to life in prison.

NBC News reports that McMichael will have to serve a life sentence plus 10 years for the murder of Arbery, an unarmed Black man who was running in McMichael's neighborhood before McMichael chased him down with his father, Greg McMichael, and his neighbor, William Bryan.

Additionally, reports Law and Crime News, U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood denied McMichael's request to be transferred to a federal prison, meaning he will have to serve out his sentence in state prison.