Trial of 'Hotel Rwanda hero' set to begin amid family's fears of injustice

By Clement Uwiringiyimana KIGALI (Reuters) - Paul Rusesabagina has faced down murderous militias and been feted in Hollywood. On Wednesday, the former hotelier, depicted as a hero in a movie about Rwanda’s 1994 genocide, will defend himself against charges of terrorism in a Kigali courtroom. His family say Rusesabagina, a harsh critic of President Paul Kagame, is in poor health and his trial is a sham. Rwanda's government says he has fomented violence and directed deadly attacks on its territory from exile. “We don’t expect a fair trial,” his daughter Carine Kanimba, told Reuters on Tuesday. "...