Troop deaths and injures in Ukraine war nearing 500,000 -NYT citing US officials

(Reuters) - The number of Ukrainian and Russian troops killed or wounded since the war in Ukraine began in Feb. 2022 is nearing 500,000, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing unnamed U.S. officials. Russia's military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths and 170,000 to 180,000 injuries, the newspaper reported. Ukrainian deaths were close to 70,000, with 100,000 to 120,000 wounded, it added. (Reporting by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Caitlin Webber)