Tropical Storm Grace could bring floods, mudslides to Haiti before approaching South Florida
Photo by Tom Barrett on Unsplash

MIAMI — Consider Fred the clumsy big brother that got Florida’s attention focused on peak of hurricane season. Now, Grace appears to be following Fred’s path with a track toward Florida. As of Sunday’s 11 a.m. EDT advisory, a disorganized Grace had 40 mph maximum sustained winds and was 85 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Haiti — which suffered a major earthquake Saturday morning — as well as the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas and Cuba are advised to monitor Grace’s progress, the center suggested. The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a Tropical Storm Warn...