Ron DeSantis expands state of emergency statewide as Tropical Storm Ian threatens Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday expanded a state of emergency statewide in Florida as “Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour,” according to a more expansive executive order.

Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s West Coast, the order states.

“The Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together with the National Hurricane Center to evaluate weather predictions, has determined there is a continuing risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for Florida’s Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend, North Florida, and Northeast Florida,” the order continued, and the threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida.”

As of about 11 a.m., Saturday, the National Hurricane Center reported that Ian is forecasted to approach the west coast of the Florida peninsula “at or near major hurricane strength next week.”

And DeSantis scheduled meetings and calls with emergency management director Kevin Guthrie, county emergency management managers and a briefing at Florida’s emergency operations center, according to the governor’s schedule Saturday.

Here is the most recent executive order from DeSantis:

WHEREAS, on September 23, 2022, I issued Executive Order 22-218 and declared a state of emergency exists for several counties in Florida’s Peninsula and the Florida Keys due to Tropical Depression Nine; and

WHEREAS, as of 11:00 PM EDT on September 23, 2022, Tropical Depression Nine strengthened into Tropical Storm Ian, with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour; and

WHEREAS, as of 8:00 AM EDT on September 24, 2022, Tropical Storm Ian was approximately 855 miles southwest of Key West, Florida; and

WHEREAS, Tropical Storm Ian is forecasted to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s West Coast; and

WHEREAS, the Florida Division of Emergency Management, working together with the National Hurricane Center to evaluate weather predictions, has determined there is a continuing risk of dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, strong winds, hazardous seas, and isolated tornadic activity for Florida’s Peninsula and portions of the Florida Big Bend, North Florida, and Northeast Florida; and

WHEREAS, the threat posed by Tropical Storm Ian requires that timely precautions are taken to protect the communities, critical infrastructure, and general welfare of Florida; and

WHEREAS, as Governor, I am responsible to meet the dangers presented to Florida and its people by this emergency.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ron DeSantis, as Governor of Florida, by virtue of the authority vested in me by Article IV, Section 1(a) of the Florida Constitution and by the Florida Emergency Management Act, as amended, and all other applicable laws, promulgate the following Executive Order, to take immediate effect:

Section 1. Section 1 of Executive Order 22-218 is amended to read as follows:

Because of the foregoing conditions, which are projected to constitute a major disaster, I declare a state of emergency exists in the State of Florida.

Section 2. Except as amended herein, Executive Order 22-218 is ratified and reaffirmed.

Section 3. This Executive Order is effective immediately and shall expire upon the expiration of Executive Order 22-218.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of Florida to be affixed, at Tallahassee, this 24th day of September, 2022.