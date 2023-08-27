Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to become hurricane that could threaten Florida

National Hurricane Center projection for tropical storm Idalia, as of Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. National Hurricane Center
The tropical depression currently near the Yucatan Peninsula strengthened into a tropical storm Sunday and is expected to become a hurricane in the coming days, and forecasts by the National Hurricane Center suggest it may threaten Florida by mid-week.
The storm known as Idalia was about 80 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, as of an 11 a.m. update by the NHC. The system had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and was moving east at 2 mph.