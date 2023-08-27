Tropical Storm Idalia forms, forecast to become hurricane that could threaten Florida

Using surveillance video and results of the investigation into a racially-motivated killing of three Black Jacksonville residents, Sheriff T.K. Waters walked journalists through the actions of the shooter who killed himself when police SWAT officers arrived.



Identifying the shooter as 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter, Waters described the weapons used and later added that they were legally purchased.



Going by minute by minute, Waters noted that the young white man was wearing a tactical vest and carrying an AR-15 rifle and a handgun with which he opened fire outside of a Dollar General store before entering and leaving three people dead before committing suicide.



Before showing video, he told reporters, "I will share portions of that footage. Now out of respect for the victims' families, we are going to cut this video short. We would not be showing their loved ones and what happened to them inside the store."



"As you'll see from the video footage, the shooter outfitted himself with a tactical vest which he covered with a short sleeve button-up shirt," he explained. "He created facial covering and donned gloves for his attack. This investigation is ongoing and I will provide you with additional information as this is verified."

Waters later called a manifesto left by Palmeter a "diary of a madman."



Watch below or at the link.