The trucker protests rolled through Ottawa after drivers decided to protest vaccine mandates.

According to CTV News Ottawa, the truckers are responsible for delivering products all across the country, but they don't want to abide by the COVID-19 vaccine requests from local, state and national governments. Protesting on Saturday, the groups waved Confederate flags and Trump flags.

The Vancouver mayor told truckers to stay out of his city since they have a 95 percent vaccination rate. But in Ottawa, the protests took a turn after midnight when residents near the protest began shouting out of their windows for protesters to be quiet and go home.

According to surveillance video, some of the protesters went inside of an apartment building and attempted to start a fire.

Screen captures of the videos were posted by Matias Muñoz, who explained that two people brought firestarter bricks into the lobby at 5:00 a.m.

"We were able to see the building's video footage of the event," Muñoz explained in the post. "These two men got into the lobby, and began lighting the full package. The building is old and has wood paneling on the walls. It is also located at the epicenter of the convoy protests in Ottawa's core. One of them taped up the door handles so no one could get in or out. This is the most insidious part of the experience besides the lighting of the fire."

He went on to say that some of his neighbors saw protesters "become very aggressive and angry at the tenants in the hours leading up" to the fire.

See the full thread below:













Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency for the City of Ottawa because of the ongoing demonstrations.

The Ottawa Police Department announced Sunday morning that they issued over 450 tickets on Saturday.

"The Ottawa Police Service and its partners worked through the night to reduce the impacts of demonstrators in the downtown core, respond to calls for service, and improve neighbourhood safety," the statement said.



