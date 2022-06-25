Watch: Truck plows through abortion rights rally in Iowa: report
Shutterstock.

One woman had her foot run over when a black truck plowed through a group of Iowans marching for abortion rights.

"Witnesses at a rally in Cedar Rapids Friday say a truck ran over a woman's foot during a peaceful pro-choice protest," CBS Iowa reported.

The network interviewed victim Alexis Russell, who was among those hit by the truck.

“I was over here, I turned around the light was red, and the truck got impatient for whatever reason and charged into the crowd," she said. "There’s at least three people, I look over I see people trying to push the truck back, and I just instantly got mad and ran over and tried to stop the truck. I tried to stop him, he grabbed (and) ripped my sign, and push me down drove off and that was it.”

Cedar Rapids District 5 City Councilmember Ashley Vanorney was at the rally.

"Tonight a truck jumped traffic + plowed into peaceful protestors crossing the pedestrian walkway at the Federal Courthouse. I was walking along side them—the crowd included children alongside me. Thank you for @crpd for responding. The license plate was WRAPTOR in Hawkeye colors," she said.






SmartNews Video