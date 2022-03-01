WATCH: Pro-Trump trucker protest organizer dismayed only 10 showed up after predicting massive turnout

Rage against Joe Biden failed to materialize on Tuesday at a trucker rally held near the Washington Monument ahead of the president's State of the Union address.
Organizer Kyle Sefcik told Washington NBC 4 that he hoped several thousand people would attend his rally at the Sylvan Theater.
Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo reported there were "more press and police than rally-goers."
The trucker protest by the Washington Monument is off to a slow and cold start. As of now, only 10 folks with the \u201cStage of Freedom\u201d event are here. More press and police than rally-goers.pic.twitter.com/x85xEvzlNn— Zachary Petrizzo (@Zachary Petrizzo) 1646152560
"Where are the trucks?" Sefcik asked during his speech.
"Where are the trucks? I know the ones that I had planned coming that are local friends and family, I know they're not even allowed in because they need a commercial license and have proof of a checkoff today because of the checkpoints so they weren't even able to stage and make it look cool here," he complained.
"But I still showed up, even if none of you did, I'd still be right here, because I keep my word," he said.
Watch: