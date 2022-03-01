WATCH: Pro-Trump trucker protest organizer dismayed only 10 showed up after predicting massive turnout

Rage against Joe Biden failed to materialize on Tuesday at a trucker rally held near the Washington Monument ahead of the president's State of the Union address.

Organizer Kyle Sefcik told Washington NBC 4 that he hoped several thousand people would attend his rally at the Sylvan Theater.

Daily Beast reporter Zachary Petrizzo reported there were "more press and police than rally-goers."

"Where are the trucks?" Sefcik asked during his speech.

"Where are the trucks? I know the ones that I had planned coming that are local friends and family, I know they're not even allowed in because they need a commercial license and have proof of a checkoff today because of the checkpoints so they weren't even able to stage and make it look cool here," he complained.

"But I still showed up, even if none of you did, I'd still be right here, because I keep my word," he said.

Watch:







