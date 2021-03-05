An admiral and a novelist want you to imagine a nuclear war with China
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac/TNS

How do nations sleepwalk into war? Often through lack of imagination. That is the thesis that impelled Adm. James Stavridis, a former NATO supreme commander, and Elliot Ackerman, a prominent fiction writer and decorated Marine veteran, to write "2034: A Novel of the Next World War." The new novel envisions how the United States and China could blunder into a nuclear conflict, propelled by Chinese nationalism, American hubris, and a U.S. failure to grasp the extent of Chinese advances in cyberwarfare. At a time when the world is changing with a rapidity few of us foresaw – including a pandemic ...