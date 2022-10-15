Arizona AG referring election truthers 'True the Vote' to FBI and IRS for multiple criminal investigations

The Republican Attorney General of Arizona on Thursday warned federal investigators about the far-right group "True the Vote."

"Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has asked the IRS and FBI to review the financials of the conservative nonprofit group True The Vote for allegedly raising money on false statements about widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election," Fox News reported in what it billed as an "exclusive."

The open letter was signed by Chief Special Agent Reggie Grigsby of the Special Investigations Section in the Arizona Attorney General's Office.

The letter says the letter was submitted for "review and potential further action as it relates to potential violations of the Internal Revenue Code by True the Vote, a 501(c)3 organization."

The letter also claims the organization made false assertions to the Phoenix FBI office.

"Given TTV's status as a nonprofit organization, it would appear that further review of its financials may be warranted," the letter concludes.