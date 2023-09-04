​Trump calls 14th Amendment argument a 'trick' that has 'no legal basis' in 2024 election

Trump on Monday claimed that "almost all legal scholars" have agreed that the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution "has no legal basis or standing relative to the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election."

The former president's comments come the same day as former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joined the ranks of several other legal experts, including retired Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe and former conservative federal judge Michael Luttig, in arguing that former President Donald Trump is automatically disqualified from running for office again under the plain text of the 14th Amendment's prohibition on aiding insurrection.

"Like Election Interference, it is just another 'trick' being used by the Radical Left Communists, Marxists, and Fascists, to again steal an Election that their candidate, the WORST, MOST INCOMPETENT, & MOST CORRUPT President in U.S. history, is incapable of winning in a Free and Fair Election," Trump wrote. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Trump did not mention that numerous conservative legal scholars have already accepted that Trump is barred from ever holding office again.