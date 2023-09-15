Framers would likely agree with disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment

Shares of U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors fell 2% before the bell on Friday after a strike by unionized workers at three plants making some of their most profitable pick-up trucks.

The U.S.-listed shares of Chrysler-owner Stellantis also edged down 0.5% premarket after a walkout by hourly workers, represented by United Auto Workers (UAW), at its Toledo, Ohio assembly plant where it makes the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator. Stellantis' Milan-listed shares reversed course, climbing 0.5% in the morning trade.