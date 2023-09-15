Framers would likely agree with disqualifying Trump under the 14th Amendment

President Donald Trump greets the crowd on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The ensuing breach of the U.S. Capitol led to his second impeachment. - Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images North America/TNS
At least four eminent legal scholars have recently stirred controversy by arguing that Donald Trump — indicted, among other things, on federal and state charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and attempted soft coup to illegally overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in power — could be disqualified from the presidential office again under Section 3 of the post-Civil War 14th Amendment to the Constitution.